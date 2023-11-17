Among the list of possible actors who could play the villain Galactus in the next film of the Fantastic Fourit seems that the choice may fall on Javier Bardem. This according to LAMag reporter Jeff Sneider, who cited a source within the production.

The journalist was careful to add, however, that still no formal offer was made to the actor. Bardem is an interpreter who has not only appeared in numerous franchises and blockbusters (for example as Salazar in the last chapter of Pirates of the Caribbean), but has also been the protagonist of authorial films by great directors – his performance in Non It’s A Country for Old Men by the Cohen brothers.

No offer yet, but sources say that Oscar winner JAVIER BARDEM is Marvel’s top choice to play GALACTUS in FANTASTIC FOUR… https://t.co/q5zCXkVFb4 pic.twitter.com/bi4FGtoZsi — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) November 16, 2023

Despite the words of this source, at the same time there is no security that the Spanish actor will sign a contract with Marvel Studios: Sneider himself states that Bardem may have difficulty fitting in this project, given that he will also participate in the Apple TV film about Formula 1 with protagonist Brad Pitt. In any case, not knowing when filming will be for this film too, everything still remains to be decided.

In the meantime, some rumors would like to see none other than Pedro Pascal in the role of Reed Richards, always in Fantastic 4.