The casting for The Fantastic Four is causing many rumors and one actor denies his participation in the film.

Since Disney acquired FOX, many Marvel fans have been hoping to see the X-Men and Fantastic Four again. But for now, we have only seen some mutants in alternate Universes and the superhero family movie has been confirmed, but the casting is still a mystery.

The most intense rumors suggest that Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal and Javier Bardem could play Sue Storm, Reed Richards and Galactus respectively. While, for The Thing and Johnny Storm, names like Ebon Moss-Bacharach, Paul Mescal, Mason Gooding and Joseph Quinn have been mentioned.

Now one of these actors denies the rumors.

Mason Gooding, actor of Scream and Love, Victor, had raised expectations by showing interest in playing Johnny Storm. However, he recently released an enigmatic message on social media denying these rumors.

Mason Gooding (Cordonpress)

Which may mean that Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson in Stranger Things) is the one chosen. So right now, we can only wait to find out who is selected to play the Fantastic Four. But what is clear is that Marvel Studios usually gets it quite right, so we remain confident that they will find the right actors.

What do we know about the movie?

For now, we have few details about this Fantastic Four reboot. But we know that the director is Matt Shakman and it will have a script by Josh Friedman and Jeff Kaplan. Furthermore, they have commented on several occasions that they will not retell the origin story that we have already seen twice in the movies. So the heroes will already be established, something similar to what happened with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. In fact, they may even introduce us to their children.

Fantastic Four will be released on May 2, 2025. Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments.

The other FOX installments are available on Disney Plus with this link.