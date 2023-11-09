The live-action movie The Legend of Zelda revolutionized social networks after Miyamoto’s announcement on Twitter.

The revelation of this new project skyrocketed Sony’s shares, and it didn’t take long for a possible screenwriter to leak. And although we hope that these 10 keys are fulfilled, we also hope that Wes Ball can apply what he has wanted with the series for more than 14 years.

But since it is a live-action, we are not only interested in the script but also in the actors. And Zelda’s role is one of the most important. However, there are some fans who already have a candidate for it.

Is the cast of the Zelda movie known?

So far the news about the cast of this new project remains a secret, although expectations are high.

The first película live-action de The Legend of Zelda It will be directed by none other than Wes Ball, who also specializes in visual effects and graphic arts.

Many will know Ball from his work on The Maze Runner trilogy, based on the novel by James Dashner. He also directed the adaptation of Fall of Gods, a popular illustrated novel.

But everything indicates that the film industry has a lot ahead for this director, especially now that he will be in charge of The Legend of Zelda movie.

The possible Zelda actress reacts to fans’ requests

Since it was announced the new Zelda movie Fans have not stopped proposing their favorite actors for all kinds of roles, from Link to Ganondorf.

However, the role of Zelda will be one of the most difficult to nail. But that hasn’t stopped fans from proposing actresses like Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Millie Bobby Brown or Mckenna Grace.

These proposals will seem better or worse to you depending on whether you follow the work of the actresses. But there is another name that has become very popular among fans of The Legend of Zelda movieand it is that of Hunter Schafer.

This actress does not have a very long career, although you surely know her from Euphoria, the HBO series. In fact, she will debut in theaters soon with The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. But she will also be present in the German production Cuckoo and was confirmed for Mother Mary, David Lowery’s new film.

In fact, one reporter took advantage of the recent opportunity to ask him what he thinks about the fans who love her like protagonist in the Zelda movie based on her past performances as an elf.

“Yeah, that would be cool, like an elf. Yes! ”She responded with a smile and somewhat surprised. “I played that game a lot when I was little. “It was a great game.”

Regardless of whether you know the series or not, fans love her for her looks and charisma. Let us remember that Princess Zelda is usually kind and benevolent, with a deep love for Hyrule and a wisdom that transcends her age. So getting her character right can be a challenge.

Whoever ends up playing the heroine in the new The Legend of Zelda movie, we know that we will have another success at the box office. Especially when it is a joint project between Sony Pictures y Nintendo.

What do you think of Hunter Schafer as Princess Zelda?