Dave Bautista (cordonpress) y DC Comics

Dave Bautista will join the DC Comics reboot that James Gunn is preparing. Let’s review the information we have.

To begin with, we must remember that James Gunn is a director who loves to repeat with actors who have given him good results and are his friends. Something that happens with Dave Bautista, since he played Drax, the destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and other installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Would you like to see him in DC Comics? Leave me your comments in the opinion section.

Now, James Gunn is leading the reboot of DC Comics and has already signed several of his favorite actors such as Nathan Fillion who will play Guy Gardner / Green Lantern in Superman: Legacy (2025) or Maria Bakalova and her brother Sean Gunn who will voice Ilana Rostovic and GI Robot respectively in Creature Commandos. Will he do the same with Dave Buatista who he said was the most talented actor in the entire MCU?

A publication has unleashed euphoria among fans.

Dave Bautista y DC Comics

Actor Dave Bautista has shared a photo next to the Warner Bros. offices in which the film studio’s own account and director James Gunn have reacted. This has caused many people to believe that he will sign for DC Comics after his time at Marvel Studios. What do you think? Will he play Bane?

For a long time, Dave Bautista has said that he wants to play Bane. Although, in a recent interview he explained that in a meeting with James Gunn, the director told him something about his plans and ruled himself out as Bane since they were looking for younger people who could play the role for 15 years. So, if we see him in DC Comics it may be at some specific moment or a character that has a lot of impact but little travel.

Let’s hope they reveal all the plans they have. But I’m interested in knowing if you want to see Dave Bautista in superhero movies again. So you can leave me your opinion in the comments section.