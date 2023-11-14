Suara.com – Lee Junho, singer and actor from South Korea, is ready to hold his first solo fan meeting in Indonesia. Titled ‘Junho The Moment 2023’, this event will take place at ICE BSD, South Tangerang on Saturday (25/11/2023).

Ahead of the fan meeting, this 2PM member gave a sneak peak at the event. He said he would provide a different, special treat for fans who would come later.

“I prepared a unique performance that can only be seen at fan meetings,” said 2PM’s Junho, quoted from his YouTube channel, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

Therefore, Lee Junho asked his fans to be a little patient, and of course look forward to the fan meeting.

“So if you wait a little longer, you will witness it,” said YoonA SNSD’s co-star in King The Land.

Apart from providing this leak, Junho, through the event promoter, Mecimapro, also asked his fans to maintain their health. So that when they arrive, they are in prime condition.

“Wait for my arrival, okay? Until we meet again, take care of your health,” said Lee Junho.

For those who want to watch Lee Junho’s fan meeting, tickets are divided into seven categories. Mecimapro explained that the audience would later watch the idol’s performance in a sitting position.

Meanwhile, tickets for Lee Junho’s fan meeting are distributed; Yellow (Rp. 1.3 million), Green (Rp. 2 million) and Purple (Rp. 2.2 million). Followed by Blue (Rp. 2.4 million), Pink (Rp. 2.5 million), Gold MCP Package (Rp. 2.8 million) and Platinum MCP Package (Rp. 3 million).