During Friday night, a fan of Taylor Swift23, died during the singer’s Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, according to event organizers.

Although The cause of death of Ana Clara Benevides Machado was not revealed.the press reported that spectators were not allowed to bring water into the stadium despite the very high temperatures, and the mayor has demanded that changes be made before Swift’s final two shows.

In a handwritten note posted on her social media page, Swift said her “heart was broken.”

“I have very little information other than the fact that she was incredibly beautiful and too young,” wrote the singer.

The company organizing the show, Time4Fun, said on Instagram that Benevides felt discomfort and was treated by paramedics. She was taken to the stadium’s first aid center and then to a hospital, where she died an hour later, according to the statement.

The local press reported that Bottles of water were not allowed to enter the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium, despite the fact that Rio and almost all of Brazil have recorded record temperatures this week amid a dangerously prolonged heat wave, and fans lined up for hours in the sun.

Justice Minister Flávio Dino said in X that the ministry will apply “emergency rules” on access to water at shows and other public events.

The online news site G1 reported that a friend of Benevides, who attended the concert with her, said she fainted while Swift was performing her second song, “Cruel Summer.”

A photo of the two friends shows them inside the stadium, wearing Taylor Swift t-shirts.

“We always said that when (Taylor Swift) came to Brazil, we would find a way to go. The entrance was very expensive, but we found a way,” she told G1 shortly after her friend’s death.

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes said in X that “the loss of a young woman’s life… is unacceptable.”

Paes wrote that The authorities are investigating the circumstances of his death, but the municipality will demand that the company producing the show provide new water distribution points, more brigades and ambulances and advance the time of entry to the stadium by one hour.

Taylor Swift has two more shows in Rio, on Saturday and Sunday.

“I won’t be able to talk about this from the stage because I am overcome with grief when I try to talk about it,” he wrote. “I want to say that I am deeply sorry and my broken heart goes out to his family and friends.”

