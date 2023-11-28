After more than a decade, the Attack on Titan anime (also known by its original name, Shingeki No Kyojin) recently came to an end. The story, created by Hajime Isayama, about humanity’s fight and survival against the creatures known as titans, became a cultural phenomenon and one of the most popular works to come out of Japan.

With the latest episode airing, fans will now have to find another way to enjoy their favorite work. Well, that was the goal of user Swammy, who created his own Attack on Titan game using the Epic Games engine, Unreal Engine 5, and recently officially released it for free so that everyone can fight and defeat the titans with our own weapons and three-dimensional maneuver equipment.

Swammy, is a YouTube content creator and indie game developer. It was two years ago when he decided to launch his own fangame based on the Shingeki anime and, through updates, little by little he would improve it.

However, as he explains in his video, he was not satisfied with how the game was turning out, so he took on the difficult task of doing everything from scratch. “This process took me a long time considering I’m working full time on Mecha Attack (another of his games) but I had to completely rethink how I was going to do it to make it better.”

So, using the feedback he received from the community, he dedicated himself to redesigning the combat and the balancing system with the maneuver equipment, adding more characters and being able to play multiplayer games. Of course, the creator explained that it is a project that he is still polishing, so he invited players to leave their suggestions and report bugs on his Discord channel.

Although there are already official anime games such as those released by Koei Tecmo: Wings of Freedom and Final Battle, the truth is that they went a little unnoticed by fans of the series and their content only covers up to the third season. If you want to try it yourself, here is the link so you can download it and play it on your own, perhaps this way you can help the creator to improve it in future updates.

