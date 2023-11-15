The Last of Us is a game that went down in history as one of the best. Its story is well known, but a fan has just made a compilation of scenes from the game not starring Joel, but rather one of the most important characters of the 2000 comedy series and the result is outstanding.

We are talking about Frank Reynolds from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a character played by actor and comedian Danny DeVito.

Frank Reynolds comes to the world of The Last of Us thanks to a fan

Thanks to the video we can see how well the post-apocalyptic atmosphere of The Last of Us suits Frank Reynolds and how hilarious it would be if these 2 worlds coincided.

Frank Reynold (Danny DeVito) appears in The Last of Us thanks to this montage

The person responsible for the insertion was the content creator eli_handle_b․wav, specialized in this type of work. The user’s work was very good, as it is possible to see Frank Reynolds fighting against clickers and using his ingenuity to avoid ending up infected with the Cordyceps fungus in fluid sequences thanks to good editing.

Below you can see the result.

