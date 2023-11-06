From Reddit we receive an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is effectively Pokémon. Specifically, we are talking about fan-art inspired by a fused form between really different Pokémon.

It is not the first time that ideas or fan-arts of this style and inspired by paradoxical forms or fusions are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic concept in this case. In the post you have below, we can see how a fan under the name of FervorLust has created a spectacular and at the same time adorable fan-art that imagines combined forms between Mimikyu, the Fairy and Ghost type Pokémon of the 7th generation and the initial Pokémon from the Kanto region. Without a doubt, the result is surprising. You can see the full post and all the images in this link.

In the image you can see the Pokémon with the combined appearance of all of them. It’s certainly curious considering Mimikyu’s simultaneously cute and Halloween-perfect appearance. Here you can see the full video:

Decided to draw some Mimikyu fusions getting ready to go trick-or-treating. Hope y’all like it. Let me know who’s your favourite!

What do you think? Do you think that a different design or a different idea than the one shown could have turned out better? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

