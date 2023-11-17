loading…

Lieutenant General Vladimir Sviridov, a prominent Russian military officer who once criticized President Vladimir Putin, was found dead at his home in Stavropol. Photo/NDTV

MOSCOW – Lieutenant General Vladimir Sviridov, a famous military officer Russia who once criticized President Vladimir Putin, was found dead at his home in Stavropol.

He once criticized President Putin for running a “third-rate” Air Force amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The body of Lieutenant General Vladimir Sviridov (68), former commander of the 6th Air Army and Air Defense Forces, was found on Wednesday. But he had died about a week before his body was found.

Police said Sviridov was found next to the body of a woman, who has not been identified. However, Russian media claimed it was his wife, Tatyana (72).

Quoting the RIA Novosti news agency, Friday (17/11/2023), there were no signs that the general’s death was the result of violence, and the circumstances of the death were being investigated.

“Gas service workers have carried out measurements and no excess of the permissible concentration of dangerous substances was detected,” a local official said.

The highly respected senior general once complained in an interview with a Russian magazine; Take Off, that his country’s pilots received inadequate training.

“A pilot should have approximately 100 hours of flying time per year for full combat readiness. However, this has not happened. “The average flying time in the military today is 25-30 hours,” he told the magazine, in a criticism of President Putin.

In another interview, he said, “We are forced to appoint officers who are not fully trained because there are no better ones. For the same reason we send third-rank pilots to military academies. This did not happen in the past.”

Lieutenant General Sviridov was awarded the “Order of the Red Star” during his career and he became an honored pilot of Russia.

He also highlighted the low salaries and poor housing provided to Russian pilots, and urged Putin to create normal living conditions for young officers, as well as all soldiers. “So that they can carry out their official duties well,” he said during his lifetime.

