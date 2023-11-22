Suara.com – TikTok is becoming a social media platform that is being loved by young Indonesians. Currently, Indonesia is the second largest TikTok user with 112 million accounts.

TikTok has advantages over other platforms, namely being able to serve as entertainment, a source of information and build relationships.

Kadek Linda Martini is one of the most successful TikTok content creators. Just starting a year ago, Linda with the account @lindamarini_4 now has more than 400 thousand followers with a total of 3.1 million likes.

Linda Martini became interested in becoming a content creator on TikTok after seeing a number of artist accounts. Seeing what a number of artists displayed on TikTok motivated Linda to create more creative content.

“I’m motivated to see the artists and celebrities on TikTok. It’s really exciting to see,” said Linda to reporters.

Linda started creating content with themes that were going viral. For example, lip syncing and dancing to songs that are going viral.

Kadek Linda Martini. (Instagram)

When you start creating content, of course you don’t reach too many viewers. “Sometimes hundreds, thousands, but there is also content that reaches tens of thousands of views,” said Linda.

From there, Linda then looked at what kind of content netizens liked and could share and go viral, so she could develop it.

Several things he can learn are that creating content must be consistent. That’s why Linda Martini creates content every day.

Linda also often goes live on Tiktok to chat with her friends and followers. The number of Linda’s viewers is slowly increasing, and Linda’s name and face are starting to become known to many people.

Now, there are three pieces of Linda’s content that have reached one to 3 million views. First, content with @ronkads with 3.1 million views. Second, Linda’s own content with DJ music, the song “You Three My Love” which reached 1.3 million views.

Meanwhile, the content when Linda danced with @ronkads (Roni) and @gsahidh (Gilga) reached 2.5 million views. FYI, Roni and Gilga are known by netizens as the Upin Ipin of East Java.

Apart from often going live and creating content with @ronkads and @gsahidh, Linda is also often seen with @delta.hesti and @tomliwafa. The last two names are a husband and wife businessman from Surabaya who are famous for their Deliwafa brand.

Apart from that, Linda also knows very well her strengths and how to display them in front of the camera in the right portion.

“So far, many of my followers’ comments have been positive. They said that when they saw my bikini content, their mood was better,” added Linda Martini.

Lina also tries her best to greet or reply to comments from her followers.

“Reading positive comments as well as prayers and hopes from fellow followers can encourage Linda to create content consistently,” said Linda Martini.