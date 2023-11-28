Coming next April 12, 2024the new series from Amazon Prime Video, showed official images today on Vanity Fair and, at the same time, leaked some further information linked to the plot of the television show dedicated to the video game by Bethesda.

Performed by Ella Purnell, the protagonist of the events will be Lucy, who will explore the world beyond the Vault, interfacing with a brutal and inhospitable reality, littered with horrible and brutal creatures. Furthermore, the series will be completely canon and connected with the video games of the Bethesda franchise.

