Finally, the first images from the set of the television series Fallout were made public thanks to an article in Vanity Fair. The series should debut with its season premiere on April 12, 2024 on the well-known Amazon streaming platform, Prime Video.

The series is based on the namesake video game franchise born in the now distant 1997. The setting is that of a post-apocalyptic world in which, for each chapter, the player explores numerous American cities that have fallen into ruin, such as Boston, Washington and Las Vegas.

The series will be set in Los Angeles of 2077 and will have one storyline inedita and original, but equally based on the key elements of the video game.

The story revolves around Lucy, a young woman who is forced out of an underground vault to participate in a rescue mission on the surface. The plot will be considered canonical for the Fallout universe.

Exclusive recently released images show us some of the actors involved, including Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Aroon Moten and Kyle MacLachlan.

Fans of the Fallout franchise will also be able to recognize some recurring elements, such as the armor worn by soldiers of the so-called Brotherhood of Steel oh Ghoul – also called post-human necrotics – frightening rotting mutants.