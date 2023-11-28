Fallout captivated generations of gamers thanks to its action-RPG mechanics, post-apocalyptic worlds, and memorable characters. Very soon, he will make the leap to the small screen with a live-action adaptationand new details were recently shared.

This television series is the work of the husband and wife Jonathan Nolan y Lisa Joy, who a couple of years ago attracted attention for being the creators of Westworld. Although many details about the plot remain a mystery, a Vanity Fair article reveals new information and the first official images.

This is the new Fallout series

The story of this new show for Amazon Prime Video will revolve around Lucy (Ella Purnell), who remained inside an underground vault his entire life. At one point, he will have to walk away from his privileges and go out to the dangerous surface on a rescue mission. Of course, the outside world will be full of threats: from giant insects and mutant animals to unethical evildoers.

As in video games, the aim is to address issues such as the division of social classes and the aim is to use the fictional world to comment on problems that affect the real world.

Lucy will be the engine that moves the story of the live-action adaptation of Fallout

“Lucy is charming and brave and strong… and then you see her face the reality of, hey, maybe the supposedly virtuous things that you grew up with are not necessarily so virtuous (…) You have your point of view because you never You ran out of food, right? You were able to share everything, because you had enough to do so,” said Jonathan Nolan.

Of course, the new Fallout show will also have the irreverent humor that makes the video game franchise so iconic and memorable. Todd Howardwho serves as executive producer, explained that, even when the plot can be very dramatic and dark, there are moments for less tense situations and funny winks.

“I didn’t want to do an interpretation of an existing story that we already did. That was the other thing: a lot of the ideas were, you know, ‘This is the Fallout 3 movie.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, but we told that story.’ “I’m not very interested in seeing them translated. I was interested in someone telling a unique Fallout story,” Howard said.

The Fallout series will debut soon

When will the live-action Fallout series arrive on Amazon Prime Video?

In the article, Jonathan Nolan talks in greater depth about the tone that this new production will have and reveals more information about new characters, such as the father of the protagonist played by Kyle MacLachlan. In addition, unpublished images were shared where we can see the actress Ella Purnell as Lucyas well as other characters and elements of video games, such as the Brotherhood of Steel.

Now, when does this television project debut? The Fallout series will be available on Amazon Prime Video next April 12, 2024.

It seems that the Fallout series will have many references to Bethesda games

But tell us, do you think this production will meet expectations? Let us read you in the comments.

