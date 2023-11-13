Discover the best outfits to survive the Fallout apocalypse and the outfits that could be worn to the Prime Video series

In the unforgiving and desolate world of ‘Fallout 4’, choosing the right outfit can mean the difference between life and death. With a variety of armor sets, each with their pros and cons, finding the perfect balance between style, protection and functionality is an art. From suits that allow you to breathe underwater to armor that protects against energy damage, the variety is staggering.

Mantis Armor: The Agile Guardian

The Mantis Armor, a legendary gem, offers not only enhanced agility and perception, but also a rare opportunity to disarm attackers in close combat. Although its rarity makes it almost a myth, its acquisition early in the game can drastically change the course of the survivor’s adventure.

Nuka-Girl Space Suit: Beyond Conventional

He Nuka-Girl Space Suit provides an experience out of this world. Located in the Nuka World theme park, this suit is not only a symbol of resistance to energy and radioactive damage, but also an homage to 1950s science fiction. Although not ideal for conventional combat, its ability to breathe under The water makes it a fascinating option.

Rescue Diver Suit: The Underwater Explorer

He Rescue Diver Suit, an old-style scuba gear, allows the player to explore the underwater reaches of the wasteland without worrying about radiation or needing to surface. This suit, acquired in the “Far Harbor” expansion, is not only unique in appearance, but also in functionality, bringing a new dimension to exploration.

Diamond City Guard Armor: A touch of nostalgia

The Diamond City Guard Armor It is more than just equipment; It’s a piece of history. Based on the misinterpretation of baseball, this armor offers basic resistance and a glimpse into the post-apocalyptic culture of Diamond City. Ideal for beginners, this armor is easy to acquire and provides decent protection in the early stages of the game.

Raider Power Armor: Survival in style

The Raider Power Armor, although not the strongest, represents the spirit of survival in the wasteland. Composed of scrap metal, this armor is easy to find and perfect for those looking to immerse themselves in the post-apocalyptic aesthetic of ‘Fallout 4’.

Apocalypse Armor: Resistance in critical moments

The Apocalypse Armor is a rarity that offers exceptional protection when the player’s health is low. Findable through a traveling merchant, this set of armor increases its resistance as danger intensifies, becoming an invaluable ally in high-risk situations.

Disciples Metal Armor: The Choice of the Strong

The Disciples Metal Armor, found in the Nuka World expansion, is a visually impressive piece of armor that offers remarkable resistance. Although heavy, this armor is ideal for those looking to make a statement in both style and defense.

Elder Maxson’s Battlecoat: Elegance and Perception

Elder Maxson’s Battlecoat It is not just a piece of clothing, but a symbol of leadership and authority. Enhanced with ballistic fabric, this stylish trench coat offers surprising resistance and added perception, proving that in the wilderness, style is not at odds with survival.

Army Fatigues & Fedora: The strategic combination

Combining Army Fatigues & Fedora It is a smart strategy for those looking to improve their combat and defense skills. Enhanced with ballistic fabric, these garments provide additional strength without sacrificing mobility, allowing the player to face challenges with a tactical advantage.

Combat Armor: The Perfect Balance

The Combat Armor is a versatile and balanced solution for most wasteland engagements. It offers balanced protection against standard and energy damage, making it an ideal option for those who prefer to be prepared for any eventuality.

Synth Armor: Futuristic Resistance

The Synth Armor It is an intriguing choice for those interested in advanced technology. With a focus on resistance to energy damage, this armor is ideal for combat against robotic enemies, providing a tactical advantage in specific scenarios.

Marine Armor: The Mobile Fortress

The Marine Armor, available only in the Far Harbor expansion, is one of the most robust armors in ‘Fallout 4’. Although its weight is considerable, its defense is almost unsurpassed, making it the perfect choice to face the most difficult challenges of the wasteland.

Mechanist’s Armor: A touch of science fiction

He Mechanist’s Armor, with its design reminiscent of mid-20th century science fiction, combines remarkable resistance with unique style. Although its appearance may be questionable, its combat functionality makes it a solid choice for intense confrontations.

Grognak Costume: Primitive Might

He Grognak Costume It is more than just clothing; It’s a brute force statement. Significantly increasing the damage dealt with melee weapons, this suit is indispensable for combat strategies focused on physical strength and direct combat.

Destroyer’s Armor: Speed ​​and effectiveness

The Destroyer’s Armor It is a unique set that improves speed and effectiveness in combat. Ideal for confrontations against humans, this armor not only reduces damage taken, but also increases the player’s intelligence and charisma, offering a more strategic approach in the wasteland.

T-60 Power Armor: Unbreakable Defense

Although it is not the strongest armor, the T-60 Power Armor It is a symbol of resistance and power. Easy to find and repair, this armor is a reliable choice for challenging engagements, providing unmatched security.

Silver Shroud Costume: More than armor

He Silver Shroud Costume It is a unique experience in ‘Fallout 4’. Not only does it provide unique dialogue options and remarkable stamina, but it also represents Bethesda’s ability to combine humor and horror in a post-apocalyptic world.

Freefall Legs: Limitless Exploration

Las Freefall Legs are a rarity in the world of ‘Fallout 4’, allowing the player to explore without fear of heights. This armor, although limited in coverage, offers unprecedented freedom of movement, opening up new possibilities in exploring the wasteland.

X-01: The Ultimate Armor

The X-01, an experimental power armor in Fallout 4, offers superior defense, nullifying radioactive damage and reducing physical and energy damage. Highly customizable, it allows you to improve statistics, reduce Action Point consumption and heal automatically. Its only disadvantage is the high cost of repair.