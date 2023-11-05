Suara.com – The Regent of South Halmahera Regency, Usman Sidik, died while playing football with journalist colleagues. The Regent of Halsel died while appearing in an exhibition match with the Halsel Indonesian Journalists Association (PWI) team at the opening of the 2023 Regent Cup at the Gelora Bahrain Kasuba (GBK) field, Sunday (5/11/2023) evening.

At that time, Usman Sidik fell and became unconscious. Then he was taken to the Marabose RSU, Halsel Regency and was declared dead at the RSU at the age of 50 years.

“The Regent died at around 18.40 WIT, after undergoing treatment at RSU Marabose after playing football on the Gelora Bahrain Kasuba field,” said Samsuddin Sidik, Regent Usman Sidik’s younger brother via WhatsApp message from Ternate, Sunday (5/10/2023).

At that time, the Regent of Halsel, Usman Sidik, was entrusted as captain of the team using the back number 18, strengthening the PWI of Halsel Regency. Meanwhile, the Deputy Regent of Halsel, Bassam Kasuba, is the captain of the Halsel Regency Government in the opening match of the 2023 Regent’s Cup.

At that time, the Deputy DPP of the National Awakening Party (PKB) suddenly fell in the middle of the field and became unconscious, then Usman was rushed to Labuha Hospital using an ambulance that entered the middle of the field.

The Regent of Halsel, who is also a former journalist for the RCTI North Maluku bureau, is planned to be taken to Ternate City for burial.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of PWI North Maluku, Asri Fabanyo, admitted that he was devastated by the news of the death of Halsel Regent Usman Sidik.

“We condole with the death of the Regent of Halsel, Usman Sidik. Apart from being an official, Usman was also a senior journalist friend, because before starting his career in politics, he was a senior journalist who worked as a journalist for the North Maluku bureau of RCTI,” said Asri Fabanyo.

Usman Sidik

As is known, Regent Usman Sidik, born 13 April 1973, is a politician from Indonesia.

Usman Sidik serves as Regent of South Halmahera for the 2021-2024 period. He was born in Orimakurunga Kayoa, South Halmahera Regency as the second of seven children.

The Regent of South Halmahera, Usman Sidik, died while playing football. (ANTARA/Abdul Fatah)

During middle school, Usman worked as a manual laborer and during Muhammadiyah High School in Ternate City, he worked as a laborer at Bastiong Harbor.

Then worked in the tree planting section of PT. Barito Pacific Timber Group, Sidangoli.

Usman Sidik then continued his work by becoming a contributor to a number of national television stations including TPI and RCTI. He then founded a daily print media called PT. Regarding Malut.