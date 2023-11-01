The dizzying film Fall (2022) will have two more installments. Below we leave you all the details that we know.

The hit survival thriller Fall, which captivated audiences last year, is set to become a sprawling franchise with the confirmation of not one, but two sequels. This exciting news comes after the shocking release of the original film in August of last year, which left audiences on the edge of their seats as it followed two intrepid friends trapped at the top of a 2,000-foot (609.6-meter) tower. height in the middle of nowhere.

With a budget of about $3 million, the film grossed over $17 million, making it quite profitable. That’s why they have given the green light for Fall 2 and 3. The director and co-writer of the first installment, Scott Mann, will return as a producer for both sequels and will direct the third film in this exciting suspense trilogy.

“These two new sequels provide exceptional opportunities to expand the original story. Our goal is to take the franchise even further, bringing together the best team and the best ideas to deliver a cinematic experience full of suspense and adrenaline that reaches audiences around the world.” Commented Capstone’s Christian Mercuri, who will produce the Fall sequels alongside Mark Lane and James Harris of Tea Shop Productions, David Haring and Scott Mann.

Scott Mann also expressed his excitement for the trilogy: “I’m thrilled to continue Fall’s journey and take it to the next level. We have a truly special cinematic experience planned and I am immensely grateful to my fellow producers for supporting the vision. I’m also excited to work with new collaborators and reunite with the original gang. “I can’t wait to get back to filming thousands of feet up.”

What is the original movie about?

Fall introduces us to Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), who are two friends who share an addiction to adrenaline and the thrill of dangerous activities. Becky’s life takes a dark turn when her husband, Dan (Mason Gooding), dies in a tragic accident while rock climbing together.

A year after Dan’s death, Becky has fallen into depression and alcoholism. She has lost contact with her father, James (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who never approved of Becky’s relationship with Dan. To help her friend overcome her pain and fear, Hunter proposes a dangerous adventure: climbing a 2,000-foot radio tower in the middle of the desert. Despite her initial doubts, Becky accepts the challenge as a way to face her fears.

The two friends manage to reach the top of the tower, where they plan to scatter Dan’s ashes. However, what begins as a thrilling experience turns into a deadly nightmare when the ladder they were using to descend breaks, leaving them trapped at the top with no way to get down. Their phones have no signal in that remote place.

Becky and Hunter face a desperate fight against starvation, dehydration, and attacking vultures as they try to find help. During this time, Hunter reveals to Becky that she had had an affair with Dan before he died, which contributed to the distance between them. However, he also confesses that he ended the relationship because his friendship with Becky was more important.

Hunter descends to retrieve water and a drone that could be his salvation. While Becky attempts to use the drone to send a message for help to a nearby motel, the drone is damaged when a truck hits it while flying near the motel.

In a moment of delirium due to lack of food and water, Becky realizes that she had been imagining Hunter in the tower with her, since her friend had fallen to her death while trying to climb down. Becky had only managed to retrieve Hunter’s backpack, which throws her into a state of confusion.

Becky is forced to kill a vulture and eat it to survive. Finally, she gathers all her strength and descends to reach the body of her friend. With great effort, she sends a SOS message and places her phone inside Hunter’s body to protect him before throwing him to the ground.

His plan succeeds, and the message is sent. The authorities find her, and James arrives at the scene. The film Fall concludes with a reconciliation between Becky and her father after this tragic experience.

