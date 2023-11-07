Today we get news again about Fall Guys for Nintendo Switch. The game has confirmed news related to its new content.

This is information about the update Full tools, which Epic Games defines as every bricklayer’s dream, because it lets you design better, bigger rounds with more elements in Fall Guys Creative mode. How are you staying? Well, calm down a little, because we’ve also added a music and melody selector to our level design tools, as well as a winter sky! Oh, are you hungry for more? Well, at the memorable Merendola star pass, a lot of delicious delicacies await you. This food-filled pass will fill you with costumes to suit all tastes.

Read on to learn more about the Full Tools update!

FILL THE DOME OF THE STRIP WITH OBSTACLES, SONGS AND FOOD

The Full Tools update doubles the construction budget in Fall Guys Creative from 1,000 to 2,000. That means the Mason Beans can create much more elaborate rounds, with extra obstacles, extra decorations, and more. If you’ve ever had a convoluted design in mind that was too big for the Stumbling Dome, well, now there’s a lot more room for activities!

New musical themes in Creative mode

To help you fine-tune your work in Fall Guys Creative, we’ve added more music. Players now have a selection of official themes to add to their Creative rounds!

OBJECT OVERLAY

You’ll have the option to overlay any obstacle in Creative mode, allowing you to stretch your creativity even further when building your next stumbledome masterpiece.

Rounds taken from the vault

We have reopened the vault and recovered some selected rounds for the main show:

Mudscraper (solo, pairs, squads) Clean Cannon (solo, pairs, squads) Penguin Chase (pairs, squads) Short Circuit (solo) Dodge and Fall (solo, squads) Volleyfall (solo, pairs, squads) ) Volleyball final (pairs, squads)

New random rounds show

We recently enjoyed Digi’s Crazy Amalgamation, which was a solo experience over the course of a few rounds created using Creative mode. We’ve listened to your feedback and have prepared a new show of random rounds, but this time you can play with others! Jump into the show starting today and play rounds created in Creative mode with up to 10 other players. Good luck!

THE STAR PASS MEMORABLE MERENDOLA

It’s time for food adventures! Dress for the occasion with the memorable Merendola Star Pass, a buffet of unlockable food-themed costumes to suit all tastes. This fabulous feast will be available from November 7 at 11:00 CET until December 12 at the same time.

Get into flour with him special pizza costume, a slice of pizza to take away. Includes pepperoni and hugs. Those who can keep a cool head may like the fresh watermelon costume. It’s a colorful cup with spirals and a straw, it looks delicious!

He Pelomitas costume includes both flavors of popcorn; He wears them in container-shaped pants and on top of his head, so you don’t have to choose!

Enjoy a snack with Amiguacate costume, a ripe outfit that is half an avocado cut in half. It is the perfect accompaniment for Nachos costumea bag full of crunchy snacks that you can dip in your favorite sauce.

You won’t drop anything with it costume Canned beans, even though it is a full can with the lid open. We find it very funny Gesture Pedete, inspired by beans. Yes, it sounds like a horn.

Everyone will be able to unlock our free outfits in snack format. Have a pan-tastic look with the Stainless helmetthrow yourself headlong into gastronomic creation with the Chef hat or enjoy with the banana boots.

BUG FIXES

Switch: Fixed an issue that caused Fall Guys to crash in Creative mode when the console was docked. Fixed an issue where the bouncer rocker would sometimes not detect a force on one end. Fixed an issue that resulted in achievements not unlocking correctly when playing a Creative show or level in a private lobby. In turn, this made it impossible to unlock the affected achievements. Fixed an issue that caused the game to become unresponsive when the player selected a round in the Creative tab and switched to the Favorite Custom Rounds tab or selected a Creative round in the My Rounds tab and then switched to the most popular rounds tab. Camera: Fixed an issue that caused camera controls to be incorrect when using inverted controls. Fixed an English spelling error for the Cinnamon Roll color. Fixed an issue that caused the camera to freeze and display the level background if other players disconnected during the loading screen. Creative Mode: Expanded the maximum possible characters for descriptions from 140 to 170. Changed “Season Progress” to “Pass Progress” in the main menu. Auto Grab: Fixed an issue that resulted in the player having Auto Grab enabled incorrectly and not being able to disable it. Fixed a bug that caused Super Balls to explode faster than expected. The same thing happened with falling tiles. Players can now exit rounds if all squad members have been eliminated without giving up rewards. Fixed an issue that caused the Starfleet Insignia banner to not have rounded corners on the left side. Fixed an issue with the font of the theme selection page so that Coming Soon would have a style consistent with the other options. The Bubble Gum Explosion celebration now correctly displays lighting and texture effects in the preview. (Steam) Friends you have only on Steam will now be correctly visible in the EOS interface. Fixed an issue that caused one of the Fall Guys Creative pop-ups to not correctly display Polish special characters. Fixed an issue that caused the Pixelated Pigeon costume and its variants to have gaps during certain gestures. The Primary color is now translated correctly into all languages. We have updated the description of the starting line item to correctly reference the rules of the round instead of the “rules manual”. Fixed an issue that caused draggable objects to lose momentum when grabbed and released. This could be seen especially in the air or on sticky surfaces. The transportable objects that were placed in the middle of the bouncing seesaw partly floated. We have fixed it and it no longer happens. Fixed an issue with the Ice Maiden and Snow Queen costumes that caused them to have gaps in the waist area. Fixed visual issues with the Spicy Ramen Celebration that caused the smoke visual effect to always be visible. Fixed issues with draggable object collisions so that players can no longer overlap draggable objects on conveyor floors. Draggables will now react consistently to the wind effect of Super Fans. Fixed a lighting issue with the Half Pipe with Holes item that created visual glitches. Mud floor drainage now changes color appropriately with each variation. The original theme now has the same ambient occlusion as the original Season 1 levels. Fixed the hologram shader in the background of the original theme to be the same as the original Season 1 levels. Fixed a issue that caused a large FPS drop when pressing Save in the Options menu. Fixed an issue in Creative mode that caused air in draggable fan cubes to block the creator’s ability to select other objects. Fixed an issue in Creative mode where changing the number of items in a portable item spawner and then canceling the position change would result in the spawner not generating the desired number of items. Fixed an issue that caused gaps to appear in the SpongeBob SquarePants costume when using emotes. Fixed a texture issue with the transportable block that caused its texture to be mismatched. Fixed an issue that caused carryable fan and push block variants to launch the player as soon as they were caught in the air. Fixed an issue that caused FPS drops when beans floated on pressure plates in Creative mode. Fixed an issue when using the transportable front push block on the rocker center axis that caused a temporary malfunction. During some parts of the Meteor Collision celebration animation the bean model was blurry. This has been corrected. The wind effect of the fan cubes remained after removing them. We have solved it. The colors of the boxing gloves were incorrect, we have fixed it. The super fan stopped affecting the beans if it started late and had any linkable object connected. This has been corrected. The basketball will now activate buttons when it hits them. An error prevented this from happening. If the player respawned while the speed boost visual effects were active, the speed boost visual effects remained visible for a few more seconds. They now disappear, as expected, when the player respawns. Fixed an issue with the Avocado costume and its variants that caused the fingers to have gaps. Fixed an issue where jumping just before going through a speed arc would cause acceleration to be applied twice. Transportable floors did not affect transportable punches. We have fixed this and now the floor carriers should move them like they do the rest of the draggable objects. Fixed an issue where some textures were not visible on transportable punches. The Skip Levels Test option was not translated correctly in some languages. This has been corrected. Fixed an issue that caused the Cross-Platform Pairing option to not save correctly. Some faces had inverted colors. This has been corrected. Bouncing rockers can now be attached to other objects in the digital theme.

What do you think? You can also find our complete coverage on Fall Guys at this link.

Fuente.