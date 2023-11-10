We bring a new and interesting announcement that is directly related to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about news focused on Falcom’s plans for Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, it seems that the company has reconfirmed that it plans to launch two future games on the console. Falcom has plans to release two internally developed titles on Nintendo Switch before the next fiscal year ends in September 2024. One of the confirmed games is The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak, while the second title has not yet been revealed. .

Falcom has gained popularity on Switch in the past, and these new releases are part of its strategy of continued support for the platform. We’ll have to stay tuned to see what they plan.

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.