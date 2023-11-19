Suara.com – The Indonesian U-17 national team coach, Bima Sakti, is trying to strengthen the mentality of his players after it was confirmed that they would not qualify for the round of 16 at the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

The coach from Balikpapan, in his statement received in Surabaya, Sunday, said that the results of the U-17 World Cup were enough to increase experience for young players in Indonesia.

“The moral message is that with this World Cup, we hope our football will develop further. “We hope they will remain enthusiastic because later they will be prepared for the U-19 or U-20 Indonesian National Team,” he said as published by Antara.

The coach of the Indonesian national team, Bima Sakti, protested against the referee from the side of the field against the Moroccan national team in the 2023 U-17 World Cup Group A preliminary match at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (GBT), Surabaya, East Java, Thursday (16/11/2023). Indonesia lost with a score of 1-3. BETWEEN PHOTOS/Aditya Pradana Putra/foc.

Apart from that, he reminded his players to keep fighting and working hard, especially when they are still teenagers with a long career in football.

“So, don’t be discouraged or give up. Yesterday they had a lot of experience that we have to learn from world level football from them. “The opportunity for them to develop and be even better for Indonesian football is still very wide open,” he said.

Not only that, Bima Sakti also apologized to the public for not being able to qualify Indonesia to the round of 16.

“I also apologize for yesterday’s results because we could not qualify for the last 16. As a parent on the team, I am responsible for this result. “Hopefully the players will continue to maintain their hope to become the hope for Indonesian football,” he said.

Meanwhile, Indonesian national team striker Arkhan Kaka stated that he, representing the Garuda Muda squad, apologized if he could not get his team through to the round of 16.

“Playing in the 2023 U-17 World Cup is truly an extraordinary experience for us. We have a lot to learn and continue to improve our abilities so that we can be even better in the future. Thank you for all the support from the Indonesian people for us during this tournament,” said the player from Blitar.

The Indonesian national team actually had the opportunity to qualify for the round of 16 with the status of being one of the best third placers.

However, towards the final determination, Indonesia was overtaken by Mexico who qualified for the last 16 with runner up status in Group F.

The four best third-ranked team slots were ultimately filled by Iran, Japan, Uzbekistan and Venezuela.

Garuda Muda departed for Jakarta from Juanda Airport, Surabaya at 16.30 WIB and will be returned to their respective clubs or cities after receiving instructions from the ranks of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI).