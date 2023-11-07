loading…

Israel’s Iron Dome missile system failed to intercept a rocket fired from Lebanon and instead turned back to hit a hospital in Tel Aviv. Photo/Hindustan Times

TEL AVIV – Missiles from the Iron Dome defense system Israel failed to intercept one fired from Lebanese territory. Instead, the missile turned around and hit a hospital in Tel Aviv.

The incident allegedly occurred on Sunday night and the video of the failure of the Israeli missile system has gone viral since Monday (6/11/2023).

Quoting Channel 13, Tuesday (7/11/2023), the Iron Dome system was not effective against the Lebanese resistance group’s rockets because of the short reaction time. The rocket launched from southern Lebanon to Kiryat Shmona, which is quite close.

A video circulating shows an Iron Dome interceptor missile malfunctioning and turning around to hit a building, which is known to be a hospital in the Tel Aviv area.

Earlier this week, Israel’s i24 correspondent reported that the Sderot area was no longer protected by the Iron Dome system.

The correspondent, who arrived at the occupied settlement less than a kilometer from the Gaza Strip, said it was now a “ghost town” after the occupation authorities evacuated its settlers.

Meanwhile, Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, on Monday said its fighters had destroyed 27 Israeli military vehicles in Gaza in the last two days.

“Our mujahideen destroyed 27 Israeli military vehicles partially or completely in the last 48 hours in the battle axes (in Gaza),” al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said in a statement.

“Al-Qassam fighters also attacked Israeli troops with dozens of mortars,” he said.

The Israeli military has not commented on the announcement by Hamas’ military wing.