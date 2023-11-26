Suara.com – The hope of qualifying for the third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications is getting harder for the Indonesian national team after suffering bad results against Iraq and the Philippines.

The Indonesian national team was only able to get one point in two 2026 World Cup Qualification matches, losing to Iraq and drawing against the Philippines.

Visiting the Basra International Stadium for the first time after decades, luck has not been on the side of the Garuda squad.

We were trailing 0-2, before reducing it to 1-2 in the first half, but ended up losing 1-5 until the final whistle sounded.

After achieving a 1-1 draw when visiting the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila,

This result makes it even more difficult for the Indonesian National Team to progress to the third round of qualifying, if they don’t win.

Failing to bring home points from Iraq and only scoring one point at the Philippines headquarters, the two away matches actually gave the Garuda squad an advantage.

The Indonesian national team coached by Shin Tae-yong only has one away match remaining at Vietnam’s headquarters in March 2024.

So what are the chances of the Garuda squad achieving positive results in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers? At least second place in the group must be achieved.

Considering that only the group champion and runner-up can qualify for the next round, at least Marc Klok et al must collect 9 points.

The most likely scheme is to collect three points from two home matches against Vietnam on March 21 2024 and the Philippines on June 11 2024.

Two additional points can be obtained when they visit Vietnam’s headquarters on March 26 2024 and host Iraq in Jakarta on June 6 2024.

The target of achieving 9 points is quite realistic if you use this scheme, considering that getting to the 2026 World Cup is not easy.

These conditions must be met if Shin Tae-yong still wants the Indonesian national team to have the opportunity to appear in the 2026 World Cup.

As well as ensuring a ticket to the 2027 Asian Cup which will be held in Saudi Arabia, only with tickets for the champion and runner-up in this second qualifying round.

Not only is solidity needed in playing but also high focus is needed to achieve maximum results in this round.

