This November 11 and 12, the Fabulous Cadillacs They will arrive in Guadalajara with their tour “El León del Ritmo Tour”.

After almost 40 years on the stages of Latin America and some cities in the United States, the group originally from Buenos Aire, Argentina, announced a series of concerts that have already begun in Mexico, and this weekend it will be their turn to present in two dates his original music that mixes ska, reggae, rap, rock and salsa to make the people of Guadalajara dance.

For the concerts, whose ticket sales began last May, The Telmex Auditorium prohibited entry with soccer jerseys into the venue. At least this is indicated in a publication on social networks, which unleashed comments from fans.

“@cndhmx and the free development of personality??? #discrimination,” wrote the user @luixoniano in the publication in Instagram.

The venue’s publication is clear and indicates that In case of non-compliance with the measure, “access will be denied without the possibility of refund.”

