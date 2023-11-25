November 24, 2023

Fabio Quartararo sides with Jorge Martin

Fabio Quartararo approved Jorge Martin’s move in free practice for the Valencia GP: the Spaniard, following Pecco Bagnaia, made him nervous and put him in difficulty.

“I think Martin’s job at this point is to annoy Pecco, or worse, and I think that’s what he’s doing, and he’s doing it well. It’s not easy for him, but nothing is impossible. Martin is doing exactly what he has to do.”

The Yamaha rider will have to go through Q1: “My potential is there, at the end of the tests there were several yellow flags and I made a mistake. I think I could have improved my time, which is why I’m a bit angry with myself, because I lost two tenths in the last attempt. In Q1 you never know what to expect. I hope I can get into Q2 and fight for the leading positions.”

