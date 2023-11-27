Suara.com – 2021 MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo said his future with Yamaha would be decided in the coming months after experiencing “the most difficult season of his career”.

The 24-year-old French racer won the world title in 2021, and was runner-up in 2022, but only finished in 10th place this season which ended in Valencia, Sunday (26/11).

“I knew this season would likely be difficult, but I didn’t think it would be this bad. I had a very bad experience with the early part of the season because I expected much better results,” said Quartararo, quoted by AFP, Tuesday (28/11).

“I don’t know how to get the best out of my bike. This season has been the most difficult of my MotoGP career, without a doubt.”

Quartararo has one year remaining on his Yamaha contract, but said that he would make a decision on his future early next year.

“If the bike doesn’t perform well in 2024, it will be a big question mark for my future at Yamaha.

“I don’t set a deadline to decide, it will depend on many things, the pre-season test in February, the feeling I have on the bike, its potential. I don’t want this time to be wasted, I want to be at the best level since the start of the season.” said Quartararo.

The 2024 season begins with the Qatar Grand Prix in March.

“When you’re fighting to get inside the top 10, it’s frustrating, but it’s part of the game, and I think we managed to adapt well and turn things around in the second half of the season.

“We managed to achieve good results in the Asian tour with two third places and the main thing is that we were fast,” said Quartararo, who replaced seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi at the factory Yamaha team before the 2021 season.

“But for next year, we really have to take a big step forward to regularly fight in positions like that.” he said.