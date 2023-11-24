November 23, 2023

Fabio Di Giannantonio: “VR46 would be a fantastic opportunity”

Fabio Di Giannantonio is undoubtedly experiencing a particular period in his career: on the one hand the joy, not yet subsided, for the success in the Qatar Grand Prix, the first for him in MotoGP, on the other the uncertainty looking to the future, with a saddle for 2024 that doesn’t yet exist for the 1998 class, at least officially.

The only free “slot” seems to be the one that Luca Marini will most likely free up within the VR46 team, and in this sense Di Giannantonio tried to unbutton himself, leaving an important clue in the press conference to present the Valencia GP: “I arrived here with an extra helmet and suit – he said, referring to the possibility of wearing them in post-season testing -. We are working on something nice, I have a good chance of being on a MotoGP on Tuesday and if everything goes well also in the 2024 World Cup.”

For the official status, however, we have to wait, even if the idea that he is referring to the team founded by Valentino Rossi is strong: “Let’s wait for Marini to announce the move to Honda first – he said -. Mooney VR46 is a great team, the The work they do in the Academy is incredible: it’s an excellent team, it would be a fantastic opportunity for me.”

©Getty Images