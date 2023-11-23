November 22, 2023

Fabio Di Giannantonio takes a dig at Team Gresini

After the triumph in the Qatar GP, Team Gresini centaur Fabio Di Giannantonio, speaking to the “Gazzetta dello Sport”, wanted to send a message to his Scuderia regarding the decision to hire Marc Marquez in his place. In addition, the Italian driver commented on the waltz in the drivers’ market triggered by the Spaniard.

“I don’t like to talk about it, but for me it wasn’t handled very well by the team. There was a rush to sign Alex. Marc’s story is particular, he’s an eight-time champion, but in the short term he didn’t achieve great results. results. It’s more of a marketing operation, although I’m sure he will do very well. I didn’t like how we arrived at this decision, in 2024 we could have done great things. Maybe Fausto would also be a little angry” he began the blue centaur.

“I isolated myself. I have the situation clear in my head and Diego (the manager) knows what I think and want. But I have forbidden him from talking to me about it until there is a contract” continued the 1998-born player regarding the possible move to the VR 46 team in place of Luca Marini, who in all likelihood should take Marc Marquez’s place in the Honda team.

“Many didn’t believe in me because they didn’t look at what we did. They only focused on the post on Instagram where the result was written. Seeing Fabio behind, they immediately thought I wasn’t worth a damn, but I’m happy to have proved the opposite” he concluded Fabio Di Giannantonio regarding the triumph in Qatar.

©Getty Images