November 17, 2023

A promise after a Friday at very high levels.

Fabio Di Giannantonio qualified second in pre-qualifying in Qatar, proving to be the fastest Ducati rider on Friday in Losail. And the Team Gresini standard bearer wanted to make a promise to the entire Borgo Panigale factory at the end of a complex day (Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia only classified seventh and eighth respectively).

“Today we did a great job, focusing on the tires and in particular on the choice of the front in view of Sunday’s race. What we understood at the moment is that all the tires cause problems – explained Di Giannantonio at the end of the day – They all wear out very quickly, and that’s going to be a problem.”

However, Di Giannantonio proved to be the most comfortable among the Ducati riders, so much so that he made a promise to the parent company: “On the front I still don’t feel completely calm, but the sensations are good and we will know how to move tonight. convinced that by comparing the data tomorrow all the Ducatis will take a step forward. And perhaps it will also be thanks to me.”

©Getty Images