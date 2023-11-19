November 18, 2023

Di Giannantonio’s words after second place in the Sprint Race

After obtaining second place in the Sprint Race of the Qatar GP, the Ducati rider of Team Gresini Fabio Di Giannantonio bluntly analyzed his performance to the microphones of “Sky Sport MotoGp”.

“I’m really satisfied with this result. I felt good, but I had a few problems at the start which made me lose some precious time. My race started to take off when I started chasing Jorge. He he went really well in the first and third sectors and at the same time managed to manage the front tire well” began the Italian rider.

“I have to be honest, I tried in every way to reach him, but today Martin had more and so I couldn’t. In any case I take home this excellent podium in the Sprint and the hope of being able to repeat myself in the long race” added Fabio Di Giannantonio.

