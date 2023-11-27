After last week’s victory in Qatar, the possible arrival of Fabio Di Giannantonio in the Mooney VR46 team had become increasingly concrete. Last Thursday there was a second conversation between the Roman driver’s team manager and the top management of VR46. Yesterday’s excellent second place achieved by Fabio must have completely convinced the VR46, which cn a note on social media he announced that Diggia will replace Luca Mariniwho signed a contract with the Honda HRC team, in the 2024 season.