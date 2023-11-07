The smile and exuberance are part of his character and he is one of the most fun drivers to have in front of a microphone: easy-going but also analytical, friendly and direct. It would be a shame for MotoGP to lose Fabio Di Giannantonio: “The MotoGP is a crazy object, a spaceship, it goes very fast, you never get used to it, the braking is incredible. The perfect bike, which doesn’t exist. I’ve never ridden a Superbike but if the MotoGP is 100 the Panigale or Moto2 are 50!”.

On the training he does at home, he, Roman, far from Romagna, land of pilots: “What if I call Max Biaggi? Hehe, it would be nice to train with him, there would be a lot to learn, but we talk often. I also train by running, on 10 km I’m doing well: 4 minutes per kilometre.”

On the present and the future: “I’ve always sweated my place in Gresini, nothing is taken for granted in MotoGP, you’re in one of the most coveted places in the world. With the growth we’ve made this year I expected to grow again next year, and aim for the top places”