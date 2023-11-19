The Spaniard: “I don’t regret the choice of Paris, I support Italy and I was sorry to hear the boos at Donnarumma”

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

November 18 – 14:51 – Madrid

With Italy in his heart, Fabian Ruiz is rooting for us and for his friend Gigio Donnarumma, with whom he plays in Paris. Four years in Naples have left their mark. So let’s start from there. Do you happen to regret leaving Naples to go to PSG? Fabian smiles, but responds with conviction. “No, no, on the contrary: I’m happy for everyone. For me, who won my first career title in Paris, and for Naples, the city, the team, my former teammates. I am very attached to that environment, they deserved the title for how they live football, in an incredible, absolute way. Let’s say that they have finally completed a job that they started years before. It’s clear that I would have liked to win it first as a protagonist, there with them, but no regrets, just happiness. They deserve it, teammates, clubs, cities, everyone. And I won in Paris and I feel great.”