NIU, the Chinese company founded by ex-Apple engineers, presents the new F600 high wheels, progenitor of the “F” range. She has more traditional shapes than the rest of the range, but perhaps also loses a bit of personality: she is not recognizable as NIU at first glance.

That said, an electric with two full-face helmets under the saddle is not bad. Equivalent 125, it has a 3 kW engine, reaches 70 km/h and has a declared range of 87 km. It has two batteries that weigh 13.3 kg each. The scooter is connected via an app and weighs 118 kg including batteries. The light clusters are full LED. Chassis side, steel frame, 220mm front and 180mm rear disc brakes with CBS.

PRICE: from 3,500 euros

AVAILABILITY: from 2024