A well-known F1 journalist is deeply concerned about a news item he has spread. Phew!

We live in 2023 and that means that nothing you hear can actually be trusted. Everyone has an ‘agenda’, AI is taking over the world and reliable sources of information are almost indistinguishable from unreliable ones. Unless you pay very close attention and no one really wants to do that, because that will be a whole day’s work.

Low stakes

This can have enormous consequences for both individuals and groups of people. And in that respect it is a good thing that we at autoblog mainly talk about cars and F1. It’s about ‘nothing’, so to speak, so the stakes aren’t that great. Cars have no feelings to hurt (except Alfa Romeos, of course) and the millionaires in the F1 paddock find their way in life, even if we rightly criticize them for poor performance. It’s not necessarily about ruining people’s lives with fake news and false allegations, so to speak.

Fernando Boos

Nevertheless, it can of course also be annoying for the top players if incorrect information is spread about them. So Fernando Alonso recently reacted sharply when journalist Albert Fabrega spread the word on the internet that he would be leaving Aston Martin to join Red Bull Racing.

Is there content?

That is largely wishful thinking, in our opinion. It’s a kind of logical thought that you want to be true as an F1 fan. But of course that doesn’t really make it so. The logic behind it is clear: Perez is performing far below par at Red Bull Racing and after three years the excuse that he ‘has to get used to’ is gone. There is no good reason to believe that this would suddenly change.

Alonso, in turn, has shown that he is still very good, but with his 42 years of life experience, even he no longer has an endless horizon in front of him in the premier class. Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren do not seem to be options. So if Fernando really wants to do everything he can to win races and perhaps become champion again almost twenty years after his last title, he should actually take the gamble and go to Red Bull.

This idea is not completely strange within the paddock either. Helmut Marko previously hinted that Alonso is the only truly realistic replacement for Perez. And Checo could then possibly return to the team where he had been driving successfully for years, if Lawrence Stroll also feels like it.

Fabrega goes too far

However, Fabrega went one step further by declaring on Twitter that the deal was more or less completed. Alonso said that none of this is true, that this violates his working relationship with team green and that he would ‘make sure that this will have consequences’. Fighting words from the Spaniard. Take that gossip aunt!

The penitential garment

It has had an effect, because Fabrega is now putting on the penitential garments and reconsidering his words in detail. So a Mea culpa, or a desculpa me, to keep it in Spanish. Deep in the dust, as it should be when you spread dirty gossip about someone.

Whose deed. Fortunately, we at autoblog always look out for these types of polemics. Would you like to apologize to anyone else for spreading gossip? Let us know in the comments!

