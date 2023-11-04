F1 has changed the format of its six Sprint weekends for this year. Instead of setting the starting grid for the main Grand Prix on Sunday, the Sprint is contested after a separate qualifying session on Saturday, breaking away from the rest of the weekend.

But with qualifying for the main race on Friday and Saturday being a separate Sprint day, the disruption to the flow of the weekend caused confusion among fans.

Furthermore, it put the teams in difficulty, who saw their cars subjected to parc fermé rules starting from the only free practice session on Friday.

Following reactions from fans and teams, talks have begun between F1 and the teams to propose a revised format for 2024 that brings the six Sprint weekends more in line with the traditional Grand Prix programme.

One proposal would see qualifying for Sunday’s Grand Prix return to its typical Saturday afternoon slot, with the race held on Saturday morning. The Sprint Shootout, which establishes the Sprint starting grid, would be moved to Friday afternoon, after a single free practice session.

In this way, the parc fermé could be reopened after the Sprint on Saturday morning to allow the teams to make changes to the set-up in view of the Grand Prix qualifying.

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint race

“We spoke to Stefano (Domenicali, F1 CEO),” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told Sky Sports F1. “Obviously the decision is up to him, but then it would make everything easier.”

“We do the Sprint Shootout on Friday and then the second qualifying for the race, which would be on Saturday at two, which is the time we know. And this would perhaps create less confusion.”

Tom McCullough, performance director at Aston Martin, also backed the proposed changes after noting that the current format is not as immediate for fans.

“We obviously had the Sports Advisory Committee meeting this week and discussed how we can improve the way we approach Sprints,” he added.

“The Sprint was introduced for a reason: the fans. From a technical point of view, it’s a problem, the car goes into parc fermé after a test session and it’s difficult. But from a commercial and fan point of view, I think that there are interesting elements.”

“The format has already been changed and I think it needs to be changed a little more, because now even my father, who is a great expert on Formula 1, sometimes says to me: ‘Remind me, qualifying for the main race is on Friday? ‘”.

“And I think if anyone at that level asks questions, the fans will get confused. Our job is therefore to create a simpler, better and more understandable format, while still maintaining the emotion of two races.”

Ferrari sporting director Diego Ioverno warned that teams must have enough time to react between Saturday morning’s Sprint and the following Grand Prix qualifying session.

“If you move the Sprint to Saturday morning, you have to make sure you leave enough space for the teams to react if there are any problems before qualifying,” he said.

“There are also other options on the table. There is no final proposal yet, but our aim is that once the FIA ​​and F1 have decided on the format, the teams will have to work together to make it good for spectators and good for us, because it’s quite complicated.”

