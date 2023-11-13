EA Sports announced a free trial weekend of F1 23 in conjunction with the Las Vegas Grand Prix which will be held just this weekend in Sin City.

From 16 to 20 November interested parties will have the opportunity to play F1 23 for free on PC and console. Those who compete in-game over the weekend will earn double XP in various game modes and other rewards. Additionally, new players looking to purchase the game can enjoy discounts of up to 60% off the regular retail price; All in-game progress and content unlocked during the free trial will carry over into the full game.

Previous article

Chief Technology Officer Christian Gyrling is leaving Naughty Dog