F1 23 will be free next weekend for PlayStation, Xbox and PC to celebrate the first Las Vegas Grand Prix, along with rewards and double XP.

In a week, on Sunday, November 19, the first Las Vegas Grand Prixthe first race on the Las Vegas Strip circuit, which many gamers have already explored in the game F1 23.

To celebrate, EA Sports has organized a free to play weekend of F1 23; From November 16 to 20, F1 23 will be free on all platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (Steam).

Those who play on those days will receive the double XP in various game modes and other rewards. Furthermore, if you later want to buy it you can do so with up to 60% discount in the digital stores of each platform.

Formula 1 event to celebrate the opening of the Las Vegas Grand Prix

In addition to the free weekend and double XP, the celebrations are starting earlier for those who already own the game. From November 14 to 20, F1 23 will feature several in-game eventsincluding a new ‘Pro Challenge’ in Las Vegas with Charles Leclerc and an ‘F World’ Stage Event with Lewis Hamilton.

They will also be offering a large number of in-game items, developed in collaboration with the Las Vegas Grand Prix, for free, which you can obtain by logging into the game daily from November 16 to 18 (they will arrive in your inbox) .

Outside of the game itself, EA Sports has organized an event at the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas, with many guests from the world of sports and video games celebrating the days leading up to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which you can follow on the YouTube channel of Formula 1.

Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters, said: “It’s been an honor for us to bring this new circuit to F1 23 for gamers around the world to enjoy ahead of the real-world Grand Prix, and we hope everyone has just as much fun. like Daniel Ricciardo when they take on Sin City in the game this week.”

Platforms:

PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5

Launch:

June 16, 2023

And also

Discover more about Javier Escribano, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more