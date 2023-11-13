Formula 2023, penultimate act. With the 2023 world titles already awarded to Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing respectively, the world champion Circus is looking for motivation to conclude in the best possible way a season that has never had history. And, this weekend, they will have it.

The question mark that the penultimate event of the season will pose is itself: the Las Vegas track, the event itself which will be held in the famous city located in the Mojave desert, in the state of Nevada, United States of America. It is also the third event in the States, a symbol of an interest, that of Americans, which has never been so high towards Formula 1.

Beyond the people, there will be a lot of curiosity. We need to understand what type of track the one drawn in the Nevada city will be. The layout, seen from above, has a bizarre shape and suggests that whoever manages to exploit the high speeds and the DRS – of course, Red Bull will always start as favourites – will be able to bring home a strong result.

Sergio Perez, for example, will try to mathematically conclude the race which should allow him to end the year as vice champion behind teammate Max Verstappen. Of course, from a sidereal distance, but a small satisfaction to be taken in a year that started very well, but continued in the worst possible way.

The fight for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship is still at stake, now limited to Mercedes – now holders of the position – and Ferrari, which arrives from Brazil licking its wounds due to Charles Leclerc’s painful non-start due to a breakdown in his SF-23 number 16.

The races to regain the three-pointed star are now few but, as they say in these cases and are certainly reminded in Maranello: “It’s not over, until it’s over”.

Furthermore, one cannot fail to be curious to understand whether Aston Martin has really managed to find the right path again after having sensationally lost it in the middle of the season and whether McLaren will confirm itself as the second force on the track after having clearly changed gear during the summer.

That’s all? No it is not. There is interest at the top of the rankings, but also – perhaps, above all… – at the bottom, with the fight for seventh position involving Williams, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and Haas. The 4 teams are fighting for first place behind Alpine, but they also have to avoid a last place which would be very bitter for everyone.

In short, if the main courses have already arrived (and have been for a long time), there is still something to enjoy that might surprise you. Now, word to Las Vegas.

Las Vegas GP 2023: the track numbers

First Grand Prix held: 2023

Track length: 6,201 meters

Expected number of laps: 50

Overall race distance: 310,050 kilometers

Zone DRS: 2 (both in Sector 3)

Record turn: /

