They have been offered recently after the Nintendo Direct where it was announced. You already know that this game has arrived on the hybrid console for Switch Online users: we can now enjoy F-Zero 99!

F-Zero 99

Now, after the findings of dataminers, the arrival of a new update. Is about version 1.1.0 which was announced yesterday and has now been launched with these contents:

New additions

A new Classic mode is added. These are 20-player races with the same rules as the Super NES version of F-ZERO. Stakes races are a variety of special events and will be held periodically. Lucky Ranks game added. Every time you enter a race, your rank and the machine you used will be recorded. After participating in five races, you will be able to reveal Lucky Ranks. If your ranks match any of the card ranks, or your machine matches the machine shown, you can receive in-game rewards. You can access the Lucky Ranks screen by pressing the L Stick in the main menu. You can reveal Lucky Ranks card once a day. Backgrounds, badges and borders are added that can be used to personalize the pilot cards. After meeting the specified conditions, you can use them to customize them. You can check the specified conditions and make customization by selecting WORKSHOP from the main menu and then selecting PILOT CARDS.

Other adjustments and changes

Made it easier to return to the main menu after crashing or being classified during MINI PRIX or GRAND PRIX races. (In Ver. 1.0.2 and earlier there were cases where, depending on the weather, it was not possible to abandon the race for a while.) The difficulty of the initial training is adjusted to make it easier. A skip training feature is also added, allowing you to participate in online races with other players immediately. After the first training run is complete, you can skip all remaining training by pressing the Y button in the main menu. Additionally, from the second race (F-Zero 25) onwards, an option will be shown to move on to the next race if you crash or are out of qualifying. You can’t go back to a workout once you’ve skipped it. In F-Zero 99, players who have just started the game or are not yet used to the game will now be matched.

Other fixes

Fixed issues to make the gaming experience more enjoyable.

Remember that in this installment 99 pilots step on the accelerator, which includes circuits and ships from the original Super NES installment and offers dizzying and very challenging multiplayer races. It allows you to compete online with 98 other players, maintaining classic elements such as the energy meter and new features such as spinning attacks. The game is available only to active members of Nintendo Switch Online.

