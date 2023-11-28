It’s time to talk today about news about this new title for Nintendo Switch. They have been offered recently after the Nintendo Direct where it was announced. You already know that this game has arrived on the hybrid console for Switch Online users: we can now enjoy F-Zero 99!

F-Zero 99

Now, after the findings of dataminers, the arrival of a new update. This is version 1.1.0 that will arrive on November 29 (this morning in Europe) and which includes the following:

The update introduces “Classic Race” mode, inspired by the original SNES F-Zero. The new mode will feature smaller tracks, 20 racers, and no spin attacks or air route mechanics. Only one special acceleration will be allowed per lap, with a maximum of 3 in reserve.

(Topics) “F-ZERO 99” will be updated on November 29th. The rules of the original “F-ZERO” are now available. https://t.co/DNw79xjnUN — Nintendo Co., Ltd. (@Nintendo) November 28, 2023

Remember that in this installment 99 pilots step on the accelerator, which includes circuits and ships from the original Super NES installment and offers dizzying and very challenging multiplayer races. It allows you to compete online with 98 other players, maintaining classic elements such as the energy meter and new features such as spinning attacks. The game is available only to active members of Nintendo Switch Online.

What do you think of this game? We read you in the comments!

Fuente.