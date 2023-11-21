You’ll make a splash with this extremely thick Purosangue.

You can expect the most expensive and most prestigious crossovers to be tackled severely by various tuners. In fact, they are often the runners. At Brabus, the G-Classes sell faster than the SLs. And tuners like Mansory offer the most extravagant options for the Aston Martin DBX, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

So you can already feel that the Ferrari Purosangue is going to be the new favorite.

As a mediocre right back of a European sub-topper, you have to have some knowledge of transport. A standard Purosangue is then not good enough. And that’s where this extremely thick Purosangue from Pogea Design comes into play.

Body kit

They don’t care about subtlety. We can see that from this extremely thick Purosangue. It’s not a matter of a spoiler and a sticker. Nah, at Pogea they have developed a complete body kit for the Purosangue.

As a result, Ferrari’s SUV (that still sounds strange) has become a lot wider. Naturally, the ride height has been adjusted: the Purosangue has no intention of doing anything off-road.

820 hp for this extremely big Purosangue

In fact, the thing has been lowered so much that it actually looks like a Ferrari GTC4Lusso. That in itself is not surprising, because the Purosangue is of course the successor to that car. The rims also play a part, making the car almost look smaller than it probably is in real life. The wheels measure 23 inches at the front, and even 24 inches at the rear.

It’s not just nonsense, the extremely fat Purosangue has also become stronger. At least, that’s what they’re working on. Pogea says that several power upgrades are coming for the twelve-cylinder.

The strongest variant has 820 hp under the hood. There is no mention of torque. Prices and availability will be announced later by Pogea.

