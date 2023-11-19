A wave of extreme heat is hitting South America with multiple early summer temperature records. Temperatures have exceeded 40°C su various locations in Brazil and Bolivia, with peaks of up to 44°C in San Jose de Chiquitos in Bolivia, up to 38°C in Sao Paulo in Brazil.

This prolonged heat wave poses great risks, such as fire o damage to human health: the National Meteorological Institute has issued a red alert for the Central-West, the South-East and part of the North of Brazil where more than 100 million people. In addition to the temperatures there is the strong Drought which heavily affects Brazil where the Amazon River is at its lowest level 100 years.

In Brazil the situation is alarming: large areas of the country have been put on alert in recent days by Inmet, the national meteorological institute, which has warned of risks to health “and even to life”, given that the temperature they remained at least five degrees above average for more than five days.

Yesterday heat indices reached 58.5°C in the city’s suburbs, probably the highest in the climate history of South America and all of the Americas.

After the hottest July, August, September and October on record in Brazil, this week’s temperatures are expected to “rewrite climate history” in the country, weather company MetSul said. Experts partly attribute the excessive heat to a strong The boywith the climate crisis which makes the intensity and frequency of such events more likely.

Inmet thermometers have repeatedly recorded temperatures above 40°C in the central-west and south-east of the country, with a peak of 43,3°C in Corumbá, on the border with Bolivia, on Wednesday. With temperatures of 37.7°C and 42.6°C respectively, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro broke records for the year.