The guest in charge of lighting the set in this program was David Gandy. The international model has been in El Hormiguero for the first time in what has been a night full of moments and confessions.

After enjoying a very interesting chat with the British man, Pablo Motos welcomed Marta, who arrived ready to impress everyone present with one of her impressive challenges.

The collaborator has decided to jump from an incredible height onto a simple pile of cardboard boxes, something risky, but not as risky as what Martín has done. The specialist has carried out the same jump… but with a motorcycle!