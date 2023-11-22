This extra-thick M550i has enormous torque reserves.

It’s one of the biggest mysteries of carland. Why on earth did BMW have the M550i and the M5 in the program? One car is a fast 5 Series sedan with ///M badge, 4.4 V8 biturbo engine, four-wheel drive and an automatic transmission. The other car is a fast 5 Series sedan with ///M badge, 4.4 V8 biturbo engine, four-wheel drive and an automatic transmission.

So you can also simply track down a young used M550i on Martkplaats (how about this blue one?) and then dress it up to your liking. That’s exactly what happened with this extra-thick M550i. This Alpinweiss example has been subtly addressed by HS Motorsport.

What. A. Couple.

Let’s start right away with the engine, because that’s the most fun part. This is a pre-facelift model. In that case, the N63B44TU2 engine has 462 hp and 650 Nm. In principle more than enough, but with a sports air filter and ECU optimization you can get much more out of it. This extra thick M550i has 530 hp under the hood! Still adding 68 hp, never bad. It does not yet come close to the M5, by the way. They have 600 hp.

No, why you should buy this car is the torque. The V8 delivers 790 Nm! This will help you pull the pavers out of the street. At HS Motorsport they do not say what it does to performance.

Subtle upgrades for this extra thick M550i

In addition to the engine, there are also a few subtle upgrades. The kidneys are black and there are some carbon frills. The rims are Elegance Wheels, model E1 FF. They are 9×20 at the front, even 10.5×20 at the back. Big rims also mean big tires. The Michelin Pilot Sport 4S are 245/30 R20 at the front and 285/30 R20 at the rear.

Large wheels with wide tires do not look good on a standard height car. It will then look like a puppy that has just completed its first growth spurt and has only grown in height.

In this case, HS Motorsport has used lowering springs: 40 mm lower at the front and 30 mm lower than standard at the rear. So then you don’t suffer from hanging bottom syndrome. These springs can work together with the adaptive dampers. You can order all parts immediately for your own M550i.

