How are these extra officers distributed across the province?
IJsselland
IJsselland North -> 3.0 FTE
IJsselland South -> 3.8 FTE
Vechtdal -> 2.5 FTE
Zwolle -> 3.5 fte
Twente
Enschede -> 5.0 FTE
Northeast Twente -> 2.5 FTE
Twente Midden -> 3.8 FTE
Twente North -> 3.0 FTE
Twente West -> 2,3 fte
This means a total of 29.4 FTE extra manpower in Overijssel. By the way, it is legally stated that for every five thousand inhabitants in Overijssel, one local police officer must be included in the formation. This was also taken into account when determining the new strength distribution. As a result of population growth in Overijssel and Gelderland, 26 FTEs of community police officers had to be added in the entire East Netherlands police region.
