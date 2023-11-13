

How are these extra officers distributed across the province?

IJsselland

IJsselland North -> 3.0 FTE

IJsselland South -> 3.8 FTE

Vechtdal -> 2.5 FTE

Zwolle -> 3.5 fte

Twente

Enschede -> 5.0 FTE

Northeast Twente -> 2.5 FTE

Twente Midden -> 3.8 FTE

Twente North -> 3.0 FTE

Twente West -> 2,3 fte

This means a total of 29.4 FTE extra manpower in Overijssel. By the way, it is legally stated that for every five thousand inhabitants in Overijssel, one local police officer must be included in the formation. This was also taken into account when determining the new strength distribution. As a result of population growth in Overijssel and Gelderland, 26 FTEs of community police officers had to be added in the entire East Netherlands police region.