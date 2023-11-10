Now, internet scammers have never been the epitome of decency, but this is pretty lame. If your car has just been stolen, you will also be scammed if you are not careful. Especially in America, scammers are very active in defrauding victims of car theft. Fortunately, you can protect yourself very easily: simply ignore suspicious messages.

The Toyota MR2 of an author of the American The Drive was stolen in front of his house. Like many people do, he posted a message on Instagram with the request to keep an eye out for the Toyota being spotted somewhere. You would prefer to post such a message publicly on social channels, so that many people see the message. Who knows, someone might spot your car.

Watch out for helpful responses

Because the message is public, everyone can see that your car has been stolen. And then it happens: suddenly ‘helpful’ responses and messages appear in the inbox from people recommending fraudulent companies to find your car. Or even better: companies that claim to have already received a report of your stolen vehicle. Obviously these companies have no information at all.

In the case of the Toyota, the car had only been reported stolen for an hour, yet the first companies had supposedly already found it. The author of The Drive ignored the messages, but it is not difficult to understand how the scam works: the company would like some money for its services. Supposedly you will be told the location of the car or they will promise to get the car back.

They charge money for their services and disappear

Of course, these scammers won’t do anything for you once they have the money. This scam is also called a recovery scam. A variation on this is that the scammers offer their help to catch other scammers: ultimately, the victim is scammed twice if the person falls for this. So naive people are caught double.

This story has a happy ending, by the way. Relatively speaking, because it would be even more fun if the car had never been stolen. The Toyota MR2 was found a few blocks away; the car had been dumped. The car is now under lock and key until a GPS tracker is installed. “Your only defense is your skepticism,” the author concludes.