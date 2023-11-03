The intense and extra fast MC20 Cielo is now much more intense than before. But is it also beautiful?

With the arrival of the new Maserati Gran Turismo, you would almost forget that the Italians already have a beautiful coupe on offer. That is something typically Italian. If an Italian car brand no longer knows what to do, they simply build a supercar or sports coupe. It is simply in the DNA of the brand, as evidenced by cars such as the Alfa Romeo 8C, Alfa Romeo 4C and Maserati MC12. And so this MC20.

That said, there is certainly room for the MC20 on the market. You may want a supercar, but not a somewhat flashy McLaren, obligatory Ferrari or average Porsche. Then the MC20 is an excellent option, especially now that the Audi R8 is out of production.

Thick body kit

And if you have an MC20 Cielo in the garage and still think it’s too good, you can contact Mansory. They turn it into a huge monster. The tuner from southern Germany (Fichtelgebirge) has a huge body kit for the car. The understated timeless design makes way for a whole lot of carbon fiber.

Now it’s Mansory. So the fit and quality is perfect. Sometimes even better than the original. But is this Maserati that beautiful? Perhaps the color doesn’t really help (or the extra accessories). The rear spoiler in particular is very over the top. Or those side skirts. The front bumper doesn’t look all that bad, but the canards are unnecessary.

The carbon front cover is great and the carbon mirrors and air intakes also look great. Fortunately, Mansory is just a tuner where you can also order the parts separately. So you can just leave that GTA 5-esque diffuser at Mansory. Those carbon headlight covers are very 1990s,

Extra fast MC20 Cielo really faster

The FV.5 rims are surprisingly understated. Because they are black, they appear (much) smaller than they are. They measure 21 inches at the front and no less than 22 inches at the back. Of course it’s not just extra show, the MC20 Cielo is also more intense under the hood.

The engine is the well-known 3.0 Nettuno V6, but with 90 hp and 120 Nm extra. That means a power of 720 hp and a torque of 850 Nm. Sprinting to 100 km/h now takes 2.7 seconds (0.3 seconds faster) and the top speed is 10 km/h higher (10 km/h faster).

If you don’t like the exterior of this fierce MC20 Cielo, you can at least have the interior done. That looks very nice.

It is a combination of yellow and black Alcantara. Not only the seats are Alcantara, but also the rest of the interior. Finally, there is a set of Mansory floor mats.

