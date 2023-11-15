Expo Transport It has been taking place since yesterday at Expo Guadalajara and until November 17.

This year the industry Motor transport will record a record year in production, exports and marketing of units.

The executive president of Expo Transporte ANPACT, Miguel Elizalde Lizárragaexplained that the record had been in 2019 with 200 thousand units.

“The year is not over yet, but we are going to exceed the figures, it will be slightly higher by 5 percent. At the end of October there was an increase of 7 percent,” he said.

In terms of exports this year, the expectation is to sell more than 167 thousand units which were those sold in 2019.

“We are .5 percent from January to October and we are barely going to surpass this figure,” he explained.

Regarding marketing, he said that they normally sold 42 thousand units and this year there will be more than 50 thousand units.

This Tuesday the inauguration of the twentieth edition of Expo Transporte (ANPACT) 2023 was held, based at Expo Guadalajara, where 60 thousand visitors are expected to attend more than 70 thousand meters of exhibition on the days November 15, 16 and 17.

The event is expected to visit 60 thousand people between potential buyers and audience related to the sector in 70 thousand meters of exhibition.

At Expo Transporte the most modern and innovative models of buses, trucks and tractor-trailers are exhibited.

“Expo Transporte stands as a unique opportunity for companies in the sector to meet, share ideas and explore new business opportunities, but also to discuss the most important issues. “As a country we continue to face great challenges, we need to increase road safety and reduce emissions, we all want cleaner energy, from diesel, natural gas, electricity and soon hydrogen, yes, we are committed to the environment in a transition towards zero emissions,” commented Miguel Elizalde.

Elizalde Lizárraga said that in addition to the fleets of trucks exhibited at the expo, they will give 120 conferences and panels with various strategic topics for the sector such as opportunities for the motor transportation industry.

Keys

The motor transportation industry generates around two million jobs.

It contributes 6% of the national GDP.

In 2019, it recorded a production of 200 thousand units and 167 thousand were destined for export.

