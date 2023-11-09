The Alone in the Dark reboot, orchestrated by Pieces Interactive and THQ, will arrive on January 16, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

We are looking forward to experiencing the resurgence of Alone in the Dark, one of the most legendary horror sagas in video games. What’s more, this franchise inaugurated one of the most important subgenres, which is survival horror.

It wasn’t Resident Evil, nor was it Silent Hill. Infogrames slammed his fist on the table with Alone in the Darkan icon of horror from the 90s, which is now in its downturn.

But in a few months, the exploration, puzzle and horror saga will have a new opportunity. We all remember the disappointing reboot released in 2008but the Pieces Interactive and THQ Nordic project looks very, very good.

Mainly, because it has two renowned actors, such as David Harbour y Jodie Comerwho play the private investigator Edward Carnby and the young Emily Hartwood.

Initially, it was going to come out this year, but THQ has made the decision to delay Alone in the Dark to January 2024, in order to avoid the powerful Alan Wake 2 (one of this year’s GOTY).

Alone in the dark

THQ Nordic has shared a new gameplay of Alone in the Dark, more than 7 minutes, titled ”Looking for Jeremy”. It offers a broad look at what awaits us in this horror and exploration game.

To begin with, we are struck by the technical quality of the title, as well as the very realistic modeling of the characters. In our memory are the cubic bodies of the original from 1992.

At a playable level, Alone in the Dark adopts third person perspective which we already saw in the modern remakes of Resident Evil (which Silent Hill 2 Remake also adopts), although with constant camera movements that will cause us some scares.

Exploration is essential in this survival horror, especially for solving puzzles and obtaining items to advance. At the inventory level, it is also reminiscent of the Capcom saga.

If there is something that characterizes Alone in the Dark (both the original and this reboot) it is its classic setting. There is much more color, lighting and details than in other sagas of the genre.so the guys at Pieces Interactive have been faithful to the original material.

Remember that Alone in the Dark has an impressive collector’s edition, although it will be difficult to obtain it (it can only be purchased in the THQ online store).

Are you looking forward to Alone in the Dark? We know so, but the good thing is that the reboot of this horror franchise will arrive on January 16, 2024 to stores, available in PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC. If it goes well, more deliveries of the IP await us in the coming years.