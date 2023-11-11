You know Exploding Kittens? The craziest card game of recent years, starring cats and… explosions! Known for being one of the most followed Kickstarter campaigns ever, after producing endless expansions and a mobile version, the Netflix series of the game arrives.

The challenge between heaven and hell will never end, at least until God and the Devil find themselves transformed into soft, fat cats: this is just the beginning of an animated series that promises to give us lots of crazy laughs.

The trailer we show you features a well-known Netflix actor who will lend his voice (strangely) to the least diabolical kitten there is: Tom Ellisknown for his starring role in the series Lucifer.